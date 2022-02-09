Eric Church plans an epic Memorial Day Weekend stadium show in Milwaukee

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In between stops on his Gather Again Tour, Eric Church is mounting a special Memorial Day Weekend event in Milwaukee.

The “Hell of a View” superstar will play the city’s American Family Field, a stadium with seating capacity of over 40,000. To make the event even more special, he’s bringing supporting acts Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum along for the ride.

For Eric, the Milwaukee date is a homecoming of sorts: It dates back to a very early gig he played in the city, when he was a young artist performing for a crowd of less than 100 people by the volleyball courts at a bar called Kelly’s Bleachers.

“Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage,” he recalls. “Sinners had just been released…and the next year I remember playing Kelly’s Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were. The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends…and that never really stopped. This time I’m bringing friends with me, too.”

Tickets go on sale February 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.