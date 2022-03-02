Eric Church books another stadium event, this time with Morgan Wallen and Ernest

Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images

Eric Church is adding another stand-alone stadium show to his tour plans this summer. He has announced a performance billed as “One Hell of a Night” at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11.

Eric already announced a Memorial Day Weekend stadium show in Milwaukee, with Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum.

This time around, the Chief is enlisting Morgan Wallen to share the stage. Also on the bill is Ernest, an opening act for Morgan’s own headlining 2022 The Dangerous Tour.

Morgan remains a controversial figure in country music. In early 2021, he was benched by the industry after video footage emerged of him using a racial slur; he retreated from the spotlight for much of the year that followed.

But Morgan’s been mounting a comeback in recent months. His “Sand in My Boots” went number-one at country radio, and his Dangerous: The Double Album, a project that came out shortly before the scandal, was one of 2021’s top-selling albums.

Though Eric — who is a co-writer on one of Dangerous’ tracks — condemned the younger singer’s actions as “indefensible,” he’s had empathy for Morgan in the wake of the racist slur incident, and the two have remained in contact. Morgan shared a snapshot last April of them fishing together.

Earlier this week, Eric appeared to tease the possibility of a joint bill between him and Morgan, posting a photo of them onstage together and writing “We should do it again soon.”

Tickets for Eric and Morgan’s Minneapolis show go on sale March 11.

