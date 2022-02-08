Elvie Shane sings to the “wild and restless souls” in new single “County Roads”

BBR Music Group

Elvie Shane is exploring “County Roads” in his new single.

The singer has unveiled the follow up single to his #1 hit, “My Boy,” is the rock-infused country song that’s inspired by his youth growing up in Caneyville, KY filled with “young love,” “good music” and “cheap gasoline.”

“Here’s to the wild and restless souls/Who got their street smarts running down them/County roads,” Elvie chants in the chorus.

“The story in ‘County Roads’ is the American graffiti that painted my coming of age years,” Elvie describes in a statement. “Knowing where you came from is important to understand where you are and where you could go. All the full-throttle mistakes made, lessons learned, and good times had are equally important. The choice for next single was a no-brainer after showing my better sides with ‘My Boy.’”

“County Roads” is featured on Elvie’s debut 2021 album, Backslider, the same year “My Boy” became his first #1 single.

The hit singer is about to head out on his headlining My Kinda Trouble Tour that kicks off February 17 in Chattanooga, TN.

