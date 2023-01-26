Elle King talks “fistfights,” “throwing elbows” and ‘Come Get Your Wife’

Sony Music Nashville

The explanation for the title of Elle King‘s first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, is every bit as colorful as you might expect from the “Ex’s and Oh’s” rocker.

“In the past 10 years of my life, the only fistfights I’ve ever gotten into were at concerts,” she begins. “And it was usually sticking up for somebody else. But that’s kind of what happened. You know, people giving elbows.”

This time, however, it was Elle who was throwing a few jabs.

“In the sense of the title of my album, the elbows I was throwing were just inappropriate jokes,” she recalls. “And, you know, somebody shouted over me to my partner, ‘Come get your wife!'”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good album title,'” she laughs.

Come Get Your Wife comes out Friday, January 27, and features Elle’s second country #1, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert, as well as her current single with Dierks Bentley, “Worth a Shot.” Elle’s first country #1 was 2016’s “Different for Girls” with Dierks.

Friday morning, Elle celebrates her new record’s release with an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

