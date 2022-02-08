Elle King hopes fans will embrace crossover sound on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert

Elle King is no stranger to country music. She had a hit duet on her hands with Dierks Bentley‘s 2016 chart-topper, “Different for Girls,” that won Vocal Event of the Year at the CMA Awards that year. Now she’s in the position of potentially replicating that success, as her intoxicating collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” is currently climbing the country, pop and rock charts.

Though Elle admits she’s recorded some “emotional” songs in the past, she respects the playfulness and fun of country music, using “Different for Girls” as an example.

“I’ve made records that are crying and so emotional and stuff, but…what I love about country [is] it’s all pretty fun,” she describes. “Even though ‘Different for Girls’ was more emotional, it was still a good time and what it represented was important.”

Elle reveals that she does have more country-leaning music in the works, and hopes that her fans will journey with her across musical landscapes. But she’s not putting any pressure on herself to have a crossover hit.

“If they’re smart,” Elle responds when asked if she thinks her country songs will cross over and if her pop and rock fans will embrace it. “I have no idea. Anytime I put out anything, I cross my fingers and I hold my breath and I just wait and see [and wonder], ‘Are they gonna like it?’ I have no idea how things are going to go. I just try to have the most fun that I can, and I hope that the music represents that.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

“Drunk” is in the top 10 on country radio. The hit track is also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

