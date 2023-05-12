Ed Sheeran officially releases Luke Combs duet version of “Life Goes On”

Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

After they performed it together at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night, pop star Ed Sheeran has officially released his duet version of “Life Goes On” with Luke Combs.

After the two sang the song — inspired by the death of Ed’s best friend Jamal Edwards — Ed told ACM host Garth Brooks that he’d first heard Luke’s music through a friend, and they ended up meeting in 2018.

“We’ve just been friends for years now,” Ed said, “and it’s been great.”

The version that’s been officially released is a studio recording of the duet. The original appears on Ed’s new album, Subtract.

“I was super excited when Ed reached out to me,” Luke recalls. “He sent this song and said he wanted to do it on the ACMs and then shortly after said he wanted to do a full-blown recorded version of it.”

“I’ve been a fan of his for a long, long time,” Luke continues. “He’s an incredible singer and an incredible songwriter and we’ve been buddies for a couple years, so this is a dream come true.”

Ahead of the ACMs, Ed, who lived in Nashville on and off between 2013 and 2018, said that he would love to “transition to country,” praising its focus on great songwriting.

Meanwhile, Luke is having his first pop success with his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

