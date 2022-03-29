Easy, breezy, beautiful: Kelsea Ballerini is the new CoverGirl

ABC

CoverGirl has found its new face in Kelsea Ballerini.

The country star has been tapped as the beauty brand’s newest ambassador. The multi-year partnership includes a soon-to-be-announced CoverGirl spring collection. The singer made the announcement by sharing a video of herself singing the brand’s famous tagline over a gentle, acoustic melody.

“Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion. From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I’ve been lucky enough to perform on,” Kelsea professes on Instagram. “It’s a full circle moment and I’m so happy to officially join the CG family.”

Meanwhile, CoverGirl posted a note to Kelsea that reads, “Welcome to the Family!!! Glad we could help you [check] this off your bucket list!!” The brand added that the singer shares in their values of cruelty-free products and has a “passion for accessibility, inclusivity and individuality.”

Alongside being a CoverGirl, Kelsea is also on the brink of releasing new music. She and Kenny Chesney recently topped the charts with her latest single, “Half of My Hometown.”

