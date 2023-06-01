Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine” was inspired by his best friend, Micah

Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott is rising up the country charts with his single “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

Penned by Dylan, Dallas Wilson, Josh Melton and Matt Alderman, the track, as Dylan recalls, was very much inspired by a real-life situation.

Dylan’s longtime best friend, Micah, was having trouble finding the love of his life and decided to seek advice from the singer/songwriter.

“He’s like, ‘Man, you’ve been with your wife since you were 15. What do I got to do, man?’ So I just gave him a laundry list of things, like, ‘Hey, you got to find you one like this and maybe one like this and not like this and like this,'” Dylan shares with ABC Audio. “When I got off the phone with him, I told myself, ‘Dang, I just described my wife to my best friend.'”

This heartfelt conversation later sparked the inspiration for “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

“I started thinking about it, I was like, ‘Man, he needs to find a girl, but he can’t have mine.’ I wrote that in my phone and it turned out to be great,” he adds.

Today, Micah is not only in a relationship, he’s gearing up to tie the knot in September. “(Micah) did find him a girl. I’m going to take full credit for that. I am the matchmaker,” Dylan boasts.

Dylan is currently top 30-bound on the country charts with “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

