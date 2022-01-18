Dustin Lynch, the “mayor” of Crash My Playa, says it’s an “honor” to headline alongside Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean

ABC/Randy Holmes

Dustin Lynch is headed back to Mexico for Luke Bryan‘s annual Crash My Playa event, and he can’t wait to reunite with Luke and fellow country superstar Jason Aldean.

Dustin has become a mainstay at the annual event, so much so that the “One Margarita” hitmaker has dubbed him the “mayor” of Crash My Playa.

“I’ve been asked to come back for my seventh year in a row with Luke…I am the mayor, and he’s bringing back the presidente, which is Aldean. So the three amigos will unite again, and it’ll be fun,” Dustin says.

Performing at Crash My Playa with two of his idols is humbling for the Tennessee native, who spent the early days of his career performing covers of songs by Luke and Jason song as an aspiring singer-songwriter in Nashville. Getting to play alongside them as a first-time headliner this year marks a true full circle moment.

“It’s an honor to get to headline with those guys. To see my name on the billboards with those two…those two are the reason I picked a guitar up really early on in Nashville and started covering their music down on lower Broadway and in these college bars around town,” Dustin explains. “So it’s cool to be on that same level with them now, and it’ll be a party, as always.”

Jimmie Allen, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson are among the other artists performing when Crash My Playa takes over Riveria Cancun from January 19 to January 22.

