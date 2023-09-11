Dustin Lynch offers a preview of new album, ‘Killed The Cowboy’

Courtesy of Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch has announced his new album, Killed The Cowboy.

Arriving September 29, the 12-song set features a collaboration with Jelly Roll and its dramatic title track, out now.

“When I’m off the road and working on my farm, I have a lot of inner dialogue. It’s a boxing match inside of me, between living in the moment and enjoying where I am, versus what’s the best version of me five, 10, or 20 years down the road,” Tyler shares of his upcoming sixth album. “What do I want to be? What do I want life to look like? Who do I want to be around? Killed The Cowboy is that back-and-forth.”

“It’s me asking myself, ‘Am I okay? Or am I weird for not having found my person yet? And is she even out there?'” he details. “My hope is that this album finds someone who needs to hear it. I want Killed The Cowboy to embrace the single people of the world and lift them up, to let them know that you don’t have to live a ‘normal’ life to still be happy in your own skin.”

Dustin’s currently top 10 on the country charts with “Stars Like Confetti.” The euphoric track is off 2022’s Blue In The Sky, which spawned the hit singles “Thinking ‘Bout You” with Mackenzie Porter and “Party Mode.”

Killed The Cowboy is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Killed The Cowboy:

“Killed The Cowboy”

“Honky Tonk Heartbreaker”

“George Strait Jr.”

“Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“If I Stop Drinkin'”

“Only Girl In This Town”

“Breakin’ Up Down”

“Trouble With This Truck”

“Blue Lights”

“Lone Star”

“Listen To The Radio”

“Long Way Home”

