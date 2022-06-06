Dustin Lynch extends the Party Mode Tour

Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch is still in party mode.

The hit singer is extending his Party Mode Tour into the fall, with 11 new dates across the U.S. He’s booked two shows in Kansas and Oklahoma in July, followed by a pair of stops in Missouri and Georgia in August.

He also has a handful of new dates in September and October, beginning on September 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona, and concluding the trek on October 7 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which is attached to the historic Fenway Park in Boston.

“Having too much fun on the Party Mode tour, so we’re keeping it going!” Dustin shares on Instagram.

The Tullahoma, Tennessee, native launched the tour, which is named after his current top 30 single on country radio, in March. He and MacKenzie Porter recently spent six weeks at #1 on the country charts with their hit duet, “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Dustin’s website for a full list of dates.

