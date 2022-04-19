Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter break record on ‘Billboard’ Country Airplay chart with “Thinking ‘Bout You”

BBR Music Group

Dustin Lynch has set a new chart record, as his and MacKenzie Porter‘s duet, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” is now the longest-running top-10 hit in the history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

After parking at #1 on the chart for six weeks, the song has now spent 27 weeks inside the top 10; it currently sits at #8. “Thinking ‘Bout You” has surpassed the record previously set by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” that was in the top 10 for 26 weeks.

Rounding out the list of singles that have spent the most weeks in the top 10 of the chart since its inception in 1990 are “Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, which spent 23 weeks in the top 10; Lonestar‘s “Amazed” at 21 weeks; and, tied with a 20-week stay, “One of Them Girls” by Lee Brice and “Somebody Like You by Keith Urban.

“Y’all keep blowing us away with this song!” Dustin commented on Instagram.

“Thinking ‘Bout You” was originally recorded with Lauren Alaina as Dustin’s duet partner and was featured on his 2020 album, Tullahoma. But he re-recorded it in 2021 with MacKenzie and it became his longest-running #1 hit.

