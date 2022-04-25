Down to the Honky Tonk: Jake Owen books headlining tour

ABC

Jake Owen has a busy summer ahead of him: he’s embarking on a 34-city headlining tour that will take him to cities across the country May through October.

The trek begins on May 5 in Ohio at Hobart Arena, followed by a pre-Kentucky Derby performance at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville on May 6.

Along the way, he’ll make stops at the famous Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and several festivals, including Country Stampede on July 15, Faster Horses on July 22, Watershed Festival on July 31 and more. The tour wraps on October 1 in Georgia with a performance at City of Buford Fall Concert. Visit his official website for a full list of dates.

“Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that,” Jake shares.

While his current single, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” is climbing the charts, the Florida native has also been sharing new music on socials, and is set to drop another new track, “1×1,” on Friday.

