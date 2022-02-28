“Down Home”: Jimmie Allen’s next single will honor his late father, James

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen is leaning into sentimentality on “Down Home,” the lead single off his forthcoming third studio album. Jimmie shared a preview of the track in December 2020, which serves as a letter to his late father, James, who passed away at the age of 65 in 2019.

“Down Home’s” lyrics reference the many ways Jimmie’s family lived “down home” in his native Delaware, from his mom cooking grits to the now Nashville-based singer hustling away at his music dreams. “I hate that you’re gone/I wish you were here/But I hope I’m making you proud ’cause I know you’re up there/Looking down home,” Jimmie sings over a melody accented by steel guitar.

“It’s a song that’s actually helped me a lot because in the midst of missing my father, I think about him seeing everything I’ve got going on and it’s like even though he’s gone, he’s always with me,” Jimmie explains of “Down Home,” calling it “one of the most special songs” he’s written, and adding, “I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me.”

“Down Home” will officially be released on March 8. It follows Jimmie’s most recent #1 hit, “Freedom Was a Highway,” featuring Brad Paisley.

“Down Home” is also the name of Jimmie’s headlining tour that continues through May 13.

