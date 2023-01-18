Dolly’s ready to rock with McCartney, Cher, Stevie & more

Miller Mobley/NBC

Dolly Parton is spilling the T on her upcoming rock album.

The record, which she’s working on now, will include appearances from rock royalty like Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry and Steven Tyler, the legend herself confirms.

As far as song selection, Dolly reveals she’s recorded Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” and the Rolling Stones‘ “Satisfaction.” When asked if Mick Jagger will join her, Dolly promises, “I’m doing my best to try to get him on it.” In the meantime, she’s laid down vocals with Pink and Brandi Carlile.

The “Jolene” hitmaker also just finished recording with Stevie Nicks and dropped another bombshell regarding Cher, disclosing, “We’ve been trying to get the right thing together.”

The revelations came during Dolly’s appearance on ABC’s The View this week as she promotes the new additions to her Duncan Hines line of baking mixes.

While we don’t know when Dolly’s rock record will arrive, she’s hinted several times it’s coming this year. The icon announced her intention as her way of earning her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which she initially didn’t believe she deserved.

