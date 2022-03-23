Dolly Parton wants to make a musical biopic of her life one day

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

She’s one of the most accomplished figures in the entertainment business, but Dolly Parton’s still got some items to check off her bucket list. Namely, she’d like to be a part of a Broadway production, and she’d like to helm a musical biopic about her life.

“I do intend someday to be on Broadway, and but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature,” the 76-year-old legend declared during an appearance on radio show “Mr. Nashville Speaks,” according to Variety.

“Maybe possibly even a musical feature,” the singer added. “So we’re in talks about that.”

Dolly explains that a Broadway musical production seemed on the horizon a couple of years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that idea to the back burner. Ultimately, she changed her mind about the project — for now, at least.

In the meantime, Dolly’s been checking items off her career to-do list left and right. She just put out a novel, co-written with James Patterson, called Run, Rose, Run. Earlier this week, she announced that that novel is being adapted into a movie, and she’ll play the starring role.

Dolly was also named one of 16 nominees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, an honor that she attempted to graciously decline, on the grounds that she hadn’t earned it. The Hall of Fame kept her on the ballot, so Dolly just might get inducted despite her wishes.

Either way, she said, the nomination had inspired her to make a rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.