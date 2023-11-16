Dolly Parton to livestream interview + Q&A ahead of ‘Rockstar’ release

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

With Dolly Parton‘s Rockstar release just hours away, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member has announced that she’s livestreaming a special interview and Q&A on Thursday, November 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

“Celebrate the release of my new album ‘Rockstar’ with me! Tune in to ‘Countdown to Rockstar’ TONIGHT from 6-8 CT for a live interview and Q&A on all things Rockstar!” Dolly shared on Instagram.

Fans can watch the livestream on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. It’ll be available for instant replay from 8 p.m. CT onward.

Rockstar arrives November 17 and is available for preorder now.

