Dolly Parton to launch fashion exhibition in Nashville

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

In celebration of her upcoming fashion book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton‘s launching a new fashion exhibition in Nashville.



The event kicks off October 31 at Nashville’s Lipscomb University.

“You know I love to sing, but I also have a passion for fashion!” Dolly shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This fall I’m bringing an archive of my favorite gowns and looks to @lipscomb for a one of a kind fashion exhibition inspired by my new book ‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’. The exhibition runs from October 31 through December 9, so keep an eye out for tickets. They go on sale really soon!”

Of her book, Dolly says in a statement, “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look.”

Dolly’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

