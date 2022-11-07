Dolly Parton says her rock album will be out next “summer or fall”

Dolly Parton sings “Jolene” with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton officially became a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer over the weekend, an honor she initially tried to recuse herself from because — despite being a legend of the country and pop worlds — she didn’t quite think she qualified as a rock star.

But her fans, fellow artists and the Hall of Fame all begged to differ. Dolly was ushered into the Rock Hall Saturday night, inducted by pop star Pink and joined by an all-genre cast of artists, including Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, for a celebratory performance of “Jolene.”

Now, Dolly says she’s been inspired to put out a rock album. On the red carpet before the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, she dropped some details on that project to ET Online.

“It is happening. I’m gonna have one come out next summer, summer or fall,” the singer said, going on to say that the track list will include covers of rock classics and some big-name special guests.

“I’m doing a lot of classic rock songs and I’m gonna have a lot of icon singers sing with me, so it’s gonna be fun for me,” she continued. “Hope the crowd enjoys it.”