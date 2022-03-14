Dolly Parton removes herself from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton is taking herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the music legend wrote Monday on Instagram. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she declared.

However, the country icon doesn’t rule out being nominated again in the future. She goes on to say that releasing a rock album has been a dream of hers and that the nomination has “inspired” her to potentially record one “at some point in the future.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” she continues. “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

It was announced in February that Dolly was nominated for induction into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class alongside Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Eminem and others.

Dolly’s been a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 1999, and has also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

