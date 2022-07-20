Dolly Parton reacts to ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition that pays tribute to “Jolene”: “What a fun new take”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country trio Chapel Hart had a major moment on Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent when they knocked the judges’ socks off with a performance of their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

Of course, that song is a nod to Dolly Parton’s early 1970s hit “Jolene,” which has gone on to become one of the country legend’s signature songs.

After the trio wowed the audience with their updated take on the famous story line — earning a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from all four AGT judges — Dolly got wind of the buzz-generating performance and shared her approval on social media.

“What a fun new take on my song!” Dolly wrote, also sharing a video clip and adding that the performance was especially significant because her husband, Carl — who inspired the original — is celebrating a birthday today.

“Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday,” Dolly joked.

Hailing from Mississippi, Chapel Hart is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle. Since 2019, they have independently released two albums.

