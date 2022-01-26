Dolly Parton now has her own cake mix line, and her custom baking collections sold out in just hours

Dolly Parton fans can have their cake and eat it, too. The singer just launched a partnership with baked-goods line Duncan Hines, offering two cake mix flavors and buttercream icing to match.

The mixes, Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, will hit shelves this March. Plus, Dolly has assembled special baking collection boxes, including both flavors of cake mix, plus buttercream and chocolate buttercream icings, a custom spatula and a tea towel. Those boxes went on sale Wednesday morning, and by 10:30 a.m. ET, they had sold out.

Dolly, who also recently announced the second round of her Jeni’s Splendid custom Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream flavor, tells People that sweets were a rare treat in her home growing up.

“Growing up poor, we didn’t have a lot of sugar, so we didn’t have cakes all the time,” she remembers. “So when Mama made special cakes, we loved being in the kitchen.”

The singer still loves cake, but she admits that her biggest culinary weakness isn’t necessarily a dessert.

“If I’ve been on a low-carb diet or something for a while, the first thing I want to do when I break it is have some cake — or potatoes. That’s my weakness,” she admits. “Usually that’s why I fall off any diet, is for the love of some sort of a potato.”

Dolly’s also got a new book coming out. Her first novel, Run Rose Run — which she co-wrote with James Patterson — will be published in March. She’s also releasing a companion album of the same name.

