Dolly Parton is ringing in the holiday season with an ultimate deluxe edition of ﻿’A Holly Dolly Christmas﻿’

Dolly Parton is embracing the Christmas spirit once again this year.

The singer just announced plans to release an ultimate deluxe edition of A Holly Dolly Christmas, which she first put out in 2020. The new version of the project will expand the Holly Dolly track list by eight songs.

One of those, “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” is out Friday. Dolly first released that song as part of her 1986 holiday movie of the same name.

Additionally, new tracks “(I’d Like to Spend) Christmas With Santa” and “Wrapped Up in You” will make their appearance on the deluxe edition. Dolly will duet with Rod Stewart on a version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and she’s concluding the updated album with a rendition of “Silent Night.”

Several of the new tracks will be available exclusively on CD, vinyl or digital formats. The deluxe version of the Christmas album is due out October 14.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.