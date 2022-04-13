Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen unveiled as headliners for the 2022 Seven Peaks Festival

ABC

Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival is returning to Colorado this Labor Day Weekend, and the singer unfurled the event’s impressive roundup of performers this week.

Dierks will co-headline the three-day event with Morgan Wallen. Other big-name acts taking the stage include Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Tracy Lawrence, Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning and more.

Of course, no Dierks-led event would be complete without an appearance from the Hot Country Knights, the spoofy ‘90s country act that will no doubt feature prominently in Seven Peaks’ annual ‘90s Night.

Seven Peaks is also known for blending a lineup of mainstream country with Americana and bluegrass-leaning acts, and those genres are represented this year by Old Crow Medicine Show, Rapidgrass and Boy Named Banjo.

Launched in 2018, Seven Peaks took place in Buena Vista, Colorado for two years running before taking a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is moving to Villa Grove, Colorado. It will take place September 2-4.

Passes to the camp-out event go on sale to the general public April 22 at 10 a.m. MT. 3-day GA admission starts at $219, and there are a variety of camping and VIP packages to choose from, too.

