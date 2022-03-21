Dierks Bentley extends Beers on Me Tour with Ashley McBryde, Travis Denning

ABC

Dierks Bentley keeps the beer flowing with the new leg of his Beers on Me Tour.

Throughout the summer, Dierks and tour mates Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will visit more than 30 cities, beginning on May 27 in Minnesota and concluding on September 11 in Montana. Along the way, Dierks will perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Blame My Roots Fest and more.

“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Dierks shares in a statement. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet…and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour…now just counting the days ’til June!”

The hitmaker launched the Beers on Me Tour in August 2021 and added new dates in 2022 that ran from January through March. The tour is named after Dierks’ collaborative single with Hardy and Breland that’s currently in the top five on country radio.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

