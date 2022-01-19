Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith + more are getting their own stars on the Music City Walk of Fame

Dierks Bentley is one of four stars, all hailing from diverse corners of country music, to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in 2022.

Also in the 2022 incoming class are outlaw singer-songwriter Bobby Bare, Grand Ole Opry mainstay Connie Smith and Grammy-winning blues act Keb’ Mo’. An induction ceremony will take place on April 5 at 2 p.m. CT in Nashville, at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

All four honorees will be on hand for the event. They’re claiming the 90th, 91st, 92nd and 93rd stars on the walk.

Meanwhile, Dierks has been hard at work on his next musical endeavor. After releasing his latest number-one hit, “Gone,” last year, he followed it up with “Beers on Me” — a duet with Hardy and Breland, and, most recently, a fan club exclusive track called “Tell ‘Em Right Now.” Look out for new music from the singer in the months ahead, as he’s been teasing a new album.

