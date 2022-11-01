Deck the halls: Dan + Shay share snippet of new cozy Christmas song

Catherine Powell/FilmMagic

Dan + Shay are getting into the holiday spirit with a new original tune.

Following the Halloween festivities, the duo is wasting no time in ushering in Christmas by offering fans a snippet of a new song they’ve written.

“We know it was just Halloween last night, but we wrote a brand new Christmas song the other day, we want to sing it for you,” says Dan Smyers. “Let us know what you think.”

With Dan on acoustic guitar, his bandmate Shay Mooney takes lead vocals, singing of a chill in the air, white lights everywhere, and packed streets and mall parking lots.

“Weatherman saying it might snow/Might as well keep off the road/So what you say we stay here at the house/Me and you,” they harmonize before Shay cuts off the camera.

“I am obsessed! I legit got goosebumps listening to that,” shares one fan, another commenting, “this makes my heart so happy.”

Dan + Shay have dropped a series of original Christmas songs over the past two years with “Take Me Home For Christmas,” “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” “Officially Christmas” and “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” in addition to a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” released in 2014.

