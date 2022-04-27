Darius Rucker mounts a new festival, Riverfront Revival, in his South Carolina hometown

ABC

Darius Rucker is giving the gift of music to his hometown, Charleston, South Carolina.

The singer just announced a new music festival that’ll take place in the city for the first time this year. Called the Riverfront Revival festival, the two-day event will take place in the city’s Riverfront Park, and will spotlight local food, art and culture as well as great music.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” Rucker says in a statement. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer.”

Darius will perform a headlining set, and he’s bringing some of his superstar friends to the party, too. Brothers Osborne will take the stage, as will Jimmie Allen — an artist who’s got a hometown festival of his own, the Delaware-based Bettie James Fest, now in its second year.

The bill isn’t just mainstream country hitmakers: Beloved bluegrass/folk outfit Trampled by Turtles will perform, as will Texas singer-songwriter Charley Crockett and Charleston-based rock group SUSTO.

Other performers include Larry Fleet — who’s currently on tour with Morgan Wallen — plus Maggie Rose, The War and Treaty, Lauren Jenkins and many more.

The Riverfront Revival will take place October 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 4, with a Darius-exclusive fan pre-sale starting May 2 and a Riverfront Revival pre-sale beginning the following day. One dollar from each ticket sale will benefit the Medical University of South Carolina’s Arts in Healing program, which offers art and music therapy to adults and children.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.