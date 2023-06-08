Darius Rucker loves how CMA Fest brings artists + fans together

ABC/Michael Moriatis

Fans aren’t the only ones excited about CMA Fest. Artists are, too, especially “Come Back Song” hitmaker Darius Rucker.

“Music Fest is like nothing else. I say all the time that country music is the only genre that could have something like that. It’s truly amazing,” shares Darius. “People are everywhere and they want to be your best friend. It’s always cool and I love coming here.”

One thing that Darius continues to be in awe of? The string of artists who come together to perform for fans from everywhere.

“The thing that always gets me is the show. The fact that you can get that many superstars at one show all playing for free, for the same goal — to entertain those people that are in that stadium that come here for the whole week from all over the world,” Darius notes. “They come here for one week to see country music, and it’s amazing that those artists say on Friday and Saturday night, ‘This is country music, come on out.’ That’s awesome.”

Darius recently played his 14th annual Darius and Friends benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium. The event, which benefitted St. Jude, featured surprise performances from Jake Owen, Jelly Roll, Hardy, Megan Moroney and Vince Gill.

