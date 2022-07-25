Darius Rucker is featuring Chapel Hart on next album

Darius Rucker is prepping his new album, and it features a collaboration with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart.

The trio, comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, went viral last week with their AGT audition performing their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton‘s classic “Jolene.” After receiving a Golden Buzzer that advances them to the final rounds, the song got a stamp of approval from Dolly herself, who said in a social media post, “what a fun new take on my song!”

Turns out, Chapel Hart also has a fan in Darius Rucker, who tweeted, “hell yes!!! Go y’all!!” in response to the audition. When a fan responded by saying, “maybe you can help @ChapelHartBand break some more barriers in Nashville,” the superstar revealed that a collaboration is already in the works.

“Already put them on my next record,” he confirms. “We’re SO glad you said it cause we’ve been STRUUUUUGGLING to keep it to ourselves!!” the trio replied. “I don’t know if the world is ready for this one!”

AGT airs Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

