Darius Rucker expands entrepreneurial side, open to starting a Nashville bar: “I’m looking into it”

ABC

Darius Rucker isn’t just a rock-turned-country star who found success both as a solo country act and as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish — he’s a noted entrepreneur, too.

These days, those diverse pursuits are at the forefront: He recently announced his first festival, Riverfront Revival, set to take place this fall in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He’s also set to star in a new Design Network limited series called Rucker’s Reno, which will follow his journey toward renovating a historical home in downtown Charleston.

Next month, Darius will be a big part of CMA Fest. Not only is he opening for Brooks & Dunn and playing his own headlining Nissan Stadium set, he’s also bringing back his annual Darius and Friends St. Jude benefit show at the Ryman Auditorium on June 6.

In an interview with the Tennessean, Darius says that after all these years, he’s still just grateful to be a part of the country music community. “When I arrived in Nashville 15 years ago, I was just happy that they allowed me to make an album,” he said. “Now I have this Darius and Friends event. That’s such a cool thing that I love to do.”

As for his next steps in Nashville? Stars like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley all have bars along the city’s Lower Broadway, and Darius just might be next.

“I love what’s happening on Lower Broadway,” he adds. “… I definitely want to be a part of the Lower Broadway scene. I’m looking into it; I would love to make a deal with somebody and have a spot there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.