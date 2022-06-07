Darius Rucker, Ernest & more to perform during Gibson Garage Fest Week

To commemorate its one-year anniversary, Gibson Garage is hosting a weeklong celebration, called Gibson Garage Fest Week, at its location in downtown Nashville. The fest features performances by Darius Rucker, Elvie Shane, Callista Clark and more June 6 through June 12.

Darius will help celebrate the official one-year anniversary with his set on June 9 at 9 a.m. CT, as well as assist with a donation presentation to the National Museum of African American Music on behalf of Gibson’s charitable foundation, Gibson Gives, to help fund music education.

“Flower Shops” singer Ernest and Elvie will also perform on June 9, followed by “It’s ‘Cause I Am” hitmaker Callista on June 10, with Parmalee taking the stage on the final day of the festival June 12.

Artist Q&As, guitar lessons and prizes will also be part of the experience. The event is open to the public.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.