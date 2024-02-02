Darius Rucker arrested on minor drug charges

ABC/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker was arrested on Thursday, February 1, on minor drug charges.

EW reports that Rucker faces charges on “two counts of simple possession or casual exchange” as well as “one count of violation of registration law.”

In a statement to TMZ, Rucker’s attorney Mark Puryear said that the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman is “fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Rucker, who’s known for country hits such as “Alright” and “Wagon Wheel,” was released Thursday on a $10,500 bond, authorities shared.

Rucker has yet to make a statement on his arrest.

Carolyn’s Boy is Rucker’s latest album. It arrived in 2023 and includes “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” and “Same Beer Different Problem.”

