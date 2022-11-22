Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney jokes that his kids are “pretty devastated” about getting a baby brother

Dan + Shay won Favorite Duo or Group at the 2022 AMA Awards over the weekend, but back home in Arkansas, band mate Shay Mooney is working on growing another group of his own: He and his wife Hannah are eagerly anticipating the arrival of baby boy number three.

However, on the AMAs red carpet, Shay admitted to ET Online that his two sons — five-year-old Asher and two-year-old Ames — aren’t exactly thrilled that the new addition to the family will be a baby brother.

“They were more excited at the thought of a baby sister. They were pretty devastated whenever they found out it was another brother,” Shay laughed. “But it’s funny, man. They’re gonna be great big brothers, and we’ll have a lot of fun.”

Asher and Ames were watching the AMAs from home, Shay said, but added, “They don’t know why dad’s on TV.”

As for the singer and his wife, they’re just excited to expand their family, and are bracing themselves for the chaos ahead. Or, as Shay put it, “We’re about to be outnumbered!”

