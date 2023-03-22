Dan + Shay serve up a life + new music update

ABC

Dan + Shay‘s last Instagram post was on January 11, 2023, where they performed “Tequila” acoustically to celebrate the song’s fifth anniversary. But since then, it’s been radio silence from the duo, with no music or life updates. That had fans wondering: where are Dan + Shay?

Well, the singers are around, of course, but they’ve been hunkered down working hard on new music.

In an update posted on Instagram Tuesday night, Dan + Shay shared:

“Hi, we’ve been quiet on social media lately but wanted to check in and let y’all know we’re alive. We’ve been spending every single day in the studio working on a new album that we can’t wait for you to hear. The last 10 years have been the most incredible ride thanks to your support, so we feel the responsibility to bring you our best work yet. We’ve written songs, recorded songs, written more songs, recorded more songs, and feel so good about how things are shaping up. As soon as it’s ready, you’ll be the first to know,” the pair wrote.

Dan + Shay expressed gratitude for the charting success of their single “You,” which is currently number 11 and climbing on the country charts.

“And while we’ve been camped out in the studio, ‘You’ has been climbing the charts thanks to our friends at country radio, so don’t forget to keep requesting it at your local station(s)!” they added. “Thank y’all so much for being patient with us while we prepare for the next chapter.”

Dan + Shay’s last album is 2021’s Good Things, which features the hits “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” “Glad You Exist” and “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, as well as current single “You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.