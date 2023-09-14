Dan + Shay plot 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour

ABC/Larry McCormack

Dan + Shay have announced their headlining The Heartbreak On The Map Tour.

The 2024 trek kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 29 before hitting Charlottesville, Austin, Knoxville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Newark and more cities. The concluding show will be in Boston on April 13.

“Everything She Ain’t” hitmaker Hailey Whitters and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector will serve as openers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access beginning Tuesday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For presale registration and a full list of dates, visit danandshay.com.

Dan + Shay’s new album, Bigger Houses, drops Friday, September 15, and can be preordered now.

Their latest single, “Save Me The Trouble,” is #16 and ascending the country charts.

