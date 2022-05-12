Dan + Shay join Billboard Music Awards lineup after Red Hot Chili Peppers drop out

ABC

Dan + Shay and Machine Gun Kelly are two late additions to the lineup of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, after rock mainstay act the Red Hot Chili Peppers had to drop off the bill.

Billboard confirms Dan + Shay’s booking on the awards show, which will take place on Sunday. They’re up for an award at the show, too: The duo is a finalist in the top country duo/group award, which they previously won in 2019.

They’re joining a lineup that already has some acts repping the country genre: Miranda Lambert and Elle King are performing their collaboration, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which topped the country charts.

Controversial hitmaker Morgan Wallen is also among the evening’s performers, despite the continuing fallout from his early 2021 scandal, in which he was filmed using a racist slur. After announcing his addition to the bill, Billboard issued an internal memo explaining the decision to book Morgan.

The Peppers dropped out of the BBMAs lineup with a message on social media, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” It would have been the group’s first BBMAs performance since 1999.

