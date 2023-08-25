Dan + Shay drop spirited new song, “We Should Get Married”

ABC/Larry McCormack

Dan + Shay are previewing their forthcoming album with a brand new track, “We Should Get Married.”

The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney wrote the song with Andy Albert, and the effervescent tune’s all about seizing the romantic moment to get wedded.

“We should get married/ Take it out to Vegas/ Find a little chapel/ Hire us an Elvis/ Pink limousine longhorns on the hood/ Drinking champagne out the sunroof we could/ Get you in a white dress I could rent a cheap suit/ Feed each other wedding cake/ Book a little honeymoon,” Dan + Shay sing in part in the chorus.

Its accompanying music video was directed by P. Tracy and shot at Las Vegas’ famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

“We Should Get Married” will be featured on Dan + Shay’s new album, Bigger Houses, due out September 15. Its lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” is currently #22 on the country charts.

Bigger Houses is available for preorder now.

