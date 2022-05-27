Craig Morgan will take the stage as part of PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Country star and Army veteran Craig Morgan is on deck to perform during PBS’ annual National Memorial Day Concert. The annual, 90-minute event features musical performance, stories from military families and more.

Supporting the military is an important component of Craig’s career. As a vet who served nearly 10 years of active duty, plus several more years in the reserves, he continues to shine a light on military heroes in his role as a country star.

He recently competed in the CBS reality series Beyond the Edge, for example, where he raised money for Operation Finally Home, an organization that works to provide mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans and first responders.

Craig raised $100,000 for the cause during his time on the show, and presented OFH with the donation during the Grand Ole Opry’s annual Salute the Troops show this week.

Musically, Craig is known for hit songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and he had a viral hit in 2019 with his poignant “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

The National Memorial Day Concert airs on PBS this Sunday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Also on the bill is Americana star Rhiannon Giddens.