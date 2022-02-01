‘Country Stuff’: Walker Hayes lands inside top 10 on ‘Billboard’ 200

Monument Records

Walker Hayes is celebrating a major career achievement.

Following the release of Country Stuff: The Album on January 21, the project debuts at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #9 on the Billboard 200, selling 33,000 equivalent album units in its first week. This marks the first time that the hitmaker has had an album land in the top 10 on the all-genre chart.

“This is wild…” Walker tweeted in response to the news.

Country Stuff: The Album was released in the wake of the massive success of “Fancy Like,” which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts after going viral on TikTok, and earned Walker his first Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. It also expands upon his Country Stuff EP released in 2021, adding seven new songs to the mix, including current single “AA” and recent release, “Drinking Songs.”

The chart news comes hot on the heels of Walker’s halftime performance at the AFC NFL championship game, where the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs and clinched their spot in the Super Bowl.

