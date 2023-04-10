Corey Kent feared he couldn’t “out sing” Morgan Wallen’s demo of “Wild As Her”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Corey Kent‘s debut single, “Wild As Her,” may be flying up the country charts now, but unbeknownst to fans, Corey almost let insecurity turn him away from recording the track.

This stemmed from a fear of not being able to “out sing” the vocalist on the demo he’d heard. This vocalist, of course, was none other than country superstar Morgan Wallen.

“This is a song my good friend Brett Tyler wrote, obviously with Morgan Wallen and Kelly Archer. And really, I believe it was the first outside song that I ever cut, and my team just brought it to me and really believed in it and I heard it,” Corey tells ABC Audio. “The story is Morgan was on the demo and he’s, in my opinion, one of the best vocalists in country music. And there was a thought in my mind of like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can out sing his version.'”

Thankfully, Corey recalled the healthy competition he’d seen between two of NBA’s finest players and realized that he could very well take a stab at it.

“One of my favorite things was when Kobe Bryant got into the NBA. He wanted to guard Michael Jordan to see how he stacked up against the best,” the singer shares. “And for me, I was like, healthy competition. Let’s see how I stack up against the best, put my own spin on this song, and I guess people liked it!”

“Wild As Her” is currently at number six and rising on the country charts.

