Conner Smith raises the “Creek” on ‘Today’

Conner Smith brought his latest single, “Creek Will Rise,” to NBC’s Today on Wednesday.

Before performing, the rising country star spoke with Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about his childhood, career and longtime love for country music.

“Growing up in Nashville, you’re kind of around the creativity of songwriters in country music. It really encapsulates this whole town, and so that’s all I ever dreamed about,” Conner tells the hosts.

“My mom [veteran broadcaster Jennifer Vickery Smith] was the biggest supporter. We always had country music through the house and she allowed me to kind of be around some of those writers and get to meet them and then start to chase the dream,” he recalls. “So, it’s been a really cool journey.”

After the chat, Conner performed “Creek Will Rise” while clad in a casual blue denim shirt, red hat and black jeans.

“Creek Will Rise” is the latest single from Conner’s debut album, Smoky Mountains, and is currently #13 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.