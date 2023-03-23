Collaborations + more performers announced for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

CMT

More of your favorite stars have joined the performance lineup for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Darius Rucker, The Black Crowes, Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard and Jelly Roll have been announced as additional performers for the upcoming show.

Darius and The Black Crowes will deliver a collaboration of the band’s hit “She Talks to Angels,” while Wynonna and Ashley will perform a duet of an as-yet-unannounced song.

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Kane’s wife and “Thank God” duet partner, Katelyn Brown.

Rising newcomers Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will be available via Paramount+.

View the full list of nominations and vote for your favorite artists on CMT’s website.

