Cole Swindell’s ready to Win The Night in 2024

ABC

Cole Swindell is hitting the road in 2024 for his headlining Win The Night Tour.

The trek kicks off May 16 in London, Ontario, and will conclude in Bonner, Montana, on July 20.

Dylan Scott will serve as direct opener while Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road will open on select dates.

“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” says Cole, who recently released “3 Feet Tall.” “It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.'”

“This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans!” he adds. “We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road.”

Tickets for the Win The Night Tour go on sale Friday, December 8. Presale for Cole’s Down Home Crew fan club begins Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For Cole’s full tour schedule and tickets, visit coleswindell.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.