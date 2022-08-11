Cole Swindell says it was “cool” working with Jo Dee Messina on “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” video

Cole Swindell‘s video for “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is filled with personal touches.

As confirmed in the teaser, “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer Jo Dee Messina makes an appearance in the video as the bartender serving up drinks at the karaoke bar that Cole and his friends visit in downtown Nashville.

Additionally, one of the original writers of “Heads Carolina,” Tim Nichols, makes a cameo sitting next to Cole at the bar.

The karaoke concept was Cole’s idea, as was Jo Dee playing the bartender, noting that “one of the coolest parts” about the video was having Tim next to him at the bar while the country legend is making cocktails.

“I told her, ‘You’re going to make this whole video,'” Cole shares on Instagram Live about pitching the idea to Jo Dee, admitting that he was “nervous” to meet her for the first time on set. “I’m so glad that she was able to make it up for that. It was cool.”

The Georgia native also hints that he and his team are in the process of finding another way for the two to collaborate and encourages his fans to be “patient.” “I promise it’s going to be worth it when we figure out what we want to do,” he says.

Cole’s girlfriend, Courtney Little, also makes a cameo in the video.

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is currently racing up the top 10 on the country charts, becoming the fastest rising hit of Cole’s career so far.

