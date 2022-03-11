Cole Swindell, Josh Turner join the Amp at Dant Crossing concert series in Kentucky

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Cole Swindell and Josh Turner are two of the latest country acts to join the 2022 Amp at Dant Crossing concert series lineup.

The multi-month event, spanning from May through October, is a series of shows that take place at a 2,000-seat amphitheater in the hills of Kentucky’s bourbon country. Cole will kick off the event with a performance on May 6, while Josh is its final scheduled artist, with a show on October 7.

A host of other country stars will also appear on the stage in the dates in between. Tracy Lawrence, Lee Brice, Justin Moore and Sara Evans are all also slated to appear, along with rock, Americana and blues acts including Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Marshall Tucker Band and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Tickets for the concert series are on sale now.

