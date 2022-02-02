Cole Swindell announces fourth studio album, ‘Stereotype’: “Here we go!”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Cole Swindell has a new project in the works. He announced plans for his fourth album, Stereotype, on social media on Wednesday, and also shared the project’s cover art.

“Here we go!” he wrote in the caption of his post, and also dropped some details about the new batch of tunes. The record will be out in full on April 6, and in advance of its release, he’ll share a new song at midnight called “I’m Gonna Let Her.”

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal, Cole had been teasing his new album on social media. In late December, he shared that he was “wrapping up” the album, and just one day before he officially announced it, he shared two images with fans on socials, asking them to pick a favorite. He didn’t say what they were for, but now that the news is out, it’s clear that they were options for the cover art.

Last month, Cole also announced his headlining Down to the Bar Tour. His current single, a duet with Lainey Wilson called “Never Say Never,” is inside country radio’s top 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.