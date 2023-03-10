Cody Johnson’s “Human” is his most autobiographical song yet

ABC

Although Cody Johnson didn’t write his current single, “Human,” he knew he wanted to record it because of its deeply personal story.

“That’s probably the most autobiographical song I’ve ever recorded,” Cody says of his Travis Meadows– and Tony Lane-penned track. “When I heard it, obviously I’ve never wanted to be anything but a cowboy, but somewhere I picked up this guitar, things about my wife, like she never tried to quit me or fix me or slow me down,” he adds with references to its lyrics.

With such a personal song, Cody also wanted to make sure the accompanying music video brought his story to life. That’s why after several rounds of deliberation, he and director Dustin Haney decided to feature candid footage of his life as a dad, husband, cowboy and singer.

“When we did the video, Dustin Haney and I discussed it over and over again, and we argued back and forth, and we decided to let people see what my life is like,” Cody explains. “I thought that was a very special moment because that’s the most involvement I’ve ever had in a music video.”

Cody’s music video for “Human” is up for both the Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year awards at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. His Grammy-winning smash hit, “‘Til You Can’t,” also earned a nomination for CMT Performance of the Year.

“Human” is currently number 15 and rising up the country charts.



