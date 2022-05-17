Cody Johnson sends “Human” to country radio, puts more tour dates on the books

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

After the success of his two-week number-one hit, “Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson is following up that single with the title track off his Human The Double Album.

Part of the appeal of “Til You Can’t” was its powerful message, and with his new single “Human,” Cody once again relies on strong truth-telling and epic, anthemic relatability. The song is an anthem for today’s often divisive cultural climate, reminding listeners that ultimately, they’ve got more similarities than differences with their fellow humans.

“We’ve gone through a lot in this country the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have struggles even though they are different,” Cody reflected during a recent live performance of the song, explaining why he chose “Human” to be his next single.

As he rides the momentum of some major career success over the past year, Cody is also extending his 2022 headlining tour with new shows. For a complete list of tour dates, visit the singer’s website.

