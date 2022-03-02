Cody Johnson sells out RodeoHouston’s opening night, following in the footsteps of some of the genre’s titans

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Texas traditionalist Cody Johnson is now part of a very select group of performers, as earlier this week he became the third act to ever sell out night one of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The other two? Garth Brooks and George Strait.

The King of Country was the first to accomplish the feat in 2017, with Garth joining Strait the following year. Now, it’s Cody’s turn: On February 28, he brought in 70,554 fans to open the iconic annual rodeo event, which will continue through March 20.

“Monday night was a historical night for myself as well as Rodeo Houston; sold-out opening day!!” Cody says, still riding high off his milestone performance. “I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and showing support to me and my band. CAN’T WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN NEXT YEAR!”

More A-Listers will take the stage as the rodeo proceeds throughout the month. Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Kane Brown and Jon Pardi are just a few of the country acts playing the event.

Meanwhile, Cody’s single “‘Til You Can’t” is in the top five and climbing at country radio.

